Raytheon wins $636 mln U.S. missile defense contract

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co on Monday said it had won a $636 million contract to develop and provide the key interceptor for Boeing Co's U.S. ground-based missile defense program.

The contract runs through 2018, and covers development, fielding, testing, and operation of the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV), which is designed to engage high-speed ballistic missile warheads in space.