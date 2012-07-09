Raytheon wins $636 mln U.S. missile defense contract

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors take profits after record day
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co on Monday said it had won a $636 million contract to develop and provide the key interceptor for Boeing Co's U.S. ground-based missile defense program.
The contract runs through 2018, and covers development, fielding, testing, and operation of the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV), which is designed to engage high-speed ballistic missile warheads in space.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
MUNICH, Germany, March 2 German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
* Q4 same-store sales, excl. fuel, fall 0.7 pct vs. est. +0.1 pct