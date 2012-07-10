AIRSHOW-Rockwell Collins mulls changes to defense business

* Investments halted in some segments
* CEO says growth will likely be limited in 2013
By Karen Jacobs
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Rockwell Collins
, stung by U.S. program cuts, said on Tuesday it expected
most of its defense portfolio would remain intact as it
considers trimming its government business.
While there could be changes that result in the exploration
of strategic alternatives for some parts of the defense
business, Chief Executive Clay Jones said he expected most of
the defense portfolio to be deemed core to the company.
"I don't think the company needs open heart surgery," Jones
said in an interview at the Farnborough Airshow. "What's
happening to us are market driven forces that we're managing
through. There are not systemic reasons we can't win, we can't
invest or we can't make money."
Rockwell Collins, which supplies avionics and other
electronic systems for commercial and military planes, has been
pinched as several of its defense programs were canceled in the
face of U.S. budget cuts. Sales to government agencies have
fallen for four straight quarters.
Sentiment on the company has turned negative recently. Late
last month, Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Rockwell Collins to
"sell" and other research firms downgraded their price targets,
citing limited near-term prospects for growth and a difficult
defense market.
Jones said Rockwell Collins had suspended its investment in
soldier systems, ground vehicle systems and public safety
markets, businesses that once were better performing.
Jones didn't discuss specific moves that Rockwell Collins
might make, but said, "I think you'd expect to see changes." He
added that he expected "the vast majority of our defense
business to continue to be core."
Rockwell Collins stands to benefit as production of
airplanes such as the Boeing 787 increases and it sells more
products for them. Jones said the company's commercial exposure
would compensate for the long-term downturn in defense as the
U.S. government scales back spending in an effort to get its
fiscal situation in order.
He said, however, that growth would likely be constrained in
2013.
"If you're a short term investor, we're probably not the
right stock for you," Jones said. "But if you believe in
long-term shareowner value creation, I can point to reasons why
once we get through '13 and probably some of '14, we're going to
have very substantial growth."