AIRSHOW-Sikorsky,US sign $7.3 bln Black Hawk order

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has signed a five-year $7.3 billion agreement that will provide the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force with more H-60 Black Hawk helicopters and other variants, according to several sources familiar with the deal.
The agreement puts in force a multi-year procurement that was approved by Congress as part of the Pentagon's fiscal 2012 budget, and includes several variants of the helicopter to be used by the different military services.
The deal includes options that could add $1 billion to $2 billion to the contract's value, if exercised, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.