2014年 2月 11日

Boeing says confident of delivering orders on time

SINGAPORE Feb 11 Boeing said on Tuesday it was very confident that it could deliver orders on time as airlines in the Asia-Pacific place a record number of orders for commercial aircraft.

"I think there is good balance between supply and demand at this time," Boeing's global sales chief John Wojick told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow. "I am confident that we can deliver on the orders we have.

"There is a lot of interest in Asia for the 777X. Certainly we would love to have Singapore as a customer for 777x."
