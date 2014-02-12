AIRSHOW-Unassuming aircraft a drawcard at Asia's arms bazaar

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 12 The star attraction at Asia's
biggest arms and aerospace bazaar is an outwardly unassuming
aircraft parked in a distant corner of the tarmac, past the
sleek jet fighters and menacing attack helicopters.
An operational P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft is on
public display for the first time, with its manufacturer, Boeing
, hoping for rich sales in a region that has two of the
world's most tense maritime disputes.
Many of the uniformed officers from Asia's militaries who
are visiting the biennial Singapore Airshow make a beeline for
the aircraft.
For the most part, the Poseidon is a Boeing 737, the world's
most commonly seen passenger jet. But first looks can be
deceiving - this plane can be fitted with torpedoes, depth
charges and anti-ship missiles. Inside are packed some of the
world's most advanced avionics, radars and sensors, making it
the only long-range marine patrol aircraft that can hunt and
destroy submarines.
"When you want the best long-range anti-submarine warfare
aircraft in that class, we have the product that's most
developed," said Chris Raymond, an executive vice president in
Boeing's defence, space and security division.
Defence analysts say maritime surveillance is the most
pressing security need in East and Southeast Asia, made up of
predominantly littoral states. Rival maritime claims that have
pitted China, which has one of the world's fastest growing
militaries, against Japan and other Asian nations have made the
South and East China Seas dangerous flashpoints.
Piracy and smuggling are also rife in the region. And
natural disasters strike with depressing regularity, leading to
a need for search and rescue aircraft.
"Maritime patrol is the buzzword at the moment, especially
in Singapore," said Gareth Jennings, an aviation expert at IHS
Jane's.
"Obviously, the elephant in the room is China. Everything is
kind of geared at China's perceived growing political and
military influence in the region."
BIG BUCKS
At about $175 million apiece, the Poseidon is however too
expensive an option for most nations. Besides the United States,
India has bought eight P-8 variants and is in talks on
exercising options for four more.
News reports have said New Delhi may consider buying another
12 additional aircraft, but Boeing officials said this had not
yet been discussed.
Australia, which is a partner in the development of the
Poseidon, has not placed an order, but could do so soon.
Raymond, the Boeing official, said the company was talking
to several potential customers, including at the airshow, but
would not give details.
"We are involved in operation analysis and some of the early
pricing and configuration discussions with a number of
countries," he said.
Globally, the company hopes to sell 100 Poseidons to
countries other than the United States, he said.
But several manufacturers offer options lower down the price
scale.
Sweden's Saab is displaying its Saab 340 marine
surveillance aircraft at the Singapore Airshow, which sells at a
price of around $20 million apiece.
"Many countries want a variety of capabilities for their
maritime patrol aircraft, including the ability to search for
submarines," said Richard Hjelmberg, the company's chief
salesman for maritime surveillance aircraft.
"But not all of them have the budget for that. And when we
talk to them, we ask if they really need all of that capability,
which comes at a high price. What we find is that they are happy
with an aircraft that can provide comprehensive maritime
surveillance and allows them to monitor their coast, and we
offer that solution."
Potential customers could include Singapore, Indonesia,
Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The latter
three are locked in disputes with China over overlapping claims
in the South China Sea.
Other aircraft in this segment include a marine patrol
variant of the CASA/IPTN CN-235, a plane jointly developed by
Airbus Military and the Indonesian aerospace company
IPTN.
Lockheed Martin Corp is refurbishing P3 Orions, its
long-standing marine patrol aircraft that costs about half as
much as a Poseidon, while Italy's Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of
Finmeccanica, has developed the ATR 72 MP that has
been deployed by the Italian air force.
And although Japan is currently not exporting military
aircraft, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is developing a
maritime patrol aircraft called the P-1 for Japan's Self Defence
Force.
LOW-COST VERSION
Boeing itself has teamed up with Bombardier to
develop a low-cost version of the Poseidon, using the Canadian
company's Challenger 605 business jet in conjunction with P-8
surveillance and radar systems.
The market for this aircraft, called the Boeing MSA, could
be about $10 billion over the next 10 years, company officials
say. It will cost about one-third of the Poseidon, or about $60
million, which could make it attractive for several countries in
the region.
The plane will be shown to customers later this year.
"We have customers we are talking to who may end up with a
combination of P-8 and MSA," said Fred Smith, a director of
business development at Boeing Defence.
"They have a long-range requirement for anti-submarine
warfare and for weapons but they also have a requirement where
they want a smaller airplane to do other missions on a daily
basis as well.
"You can see who has got maritime domain issues or concerns,
and those are the types of folks we are talking to about this
airplane," Smith added. "This part of the world offers a lot of
opportunities because you have a lot of countries with a lot of
coastline and a lot of concerns."