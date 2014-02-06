版本:
AIRSHOW-Thailand's Nok Air to order Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

SINGAPORE Feb 6 Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines Pcl is close to ordering Boeing 737 MAX jets and may announce the deal at next week's Singapore Airshow, several people familiar with the matter said.

Both the airline and the manufacturer declined to comment.

Two sources said the airline's requirements could include as many as 28 of the 737 aircraft, but another source said barely half of the total would be ordered directly from Boeing.

"Leasing companies will provide part of Nok's requirements. Nok is looking at a number of arrangements as they need the aircraft," said one source familiar with the deal.

Nok Air, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways International PCL, competes with Air Asia's Thai venture Asia Aviation PCL, a venture backed by Indonesia's Lion Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd.
