AIRSHOW-Nok Air announces commitment to order 15 Boeing aircraft

SINGAPORE Feb 12 Boeing said Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines Pcl has committed to order 15 737 jets in a deal valued at $1.45 billion, the latest order from fast-growing low cost carriers in Southeast Asia.

Nok Air has committed to order eight Next-Generation 737-800 and seven 737 Max 8 aircraft, both companies said at a media briefing on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.

The new order is the first major aircraft deal for Nok Air, which is expanding domestic and international routes in a crowded market.

The airline, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways International PCL, competes with AirAsia's Thai venture Asia Aviation PCL, a venture backed by Indonesia's Lion Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd.