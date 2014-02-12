AIRSHOW-Nok Air announces commitment to order 15 Boeing aircraft

SINGAPORE Feb 12 Boeing said Thai budget
carrier Nok Airlines Pcl has committed to order 15 737
jets in a deal valued at $1.45 billion, the latest order from
fast-growing low cost carriers in Southeast Asia.
Nok Air has committed to order eight Next-Generation 737-800
and seven 737 Max 8 aircraft, both companies said at a media
briefing on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.
The new order is the first major aircraft deal for Nok Air,
which is expanding domestic and international routes in a
crowded market.
The airline, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways
International PCL, competes with AirAsia's
Thai venture Asia Aviation PCL, a venture backed by
Indonesia's Lion Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd.