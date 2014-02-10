AIRSHOW-Turkish Airlines says not affected by drop in lira

SINGAPORE Feb 10 Turkish Airlines said on Monday it would maintain its planned level of aircraft deliveries in 2014 and was having no difficulty in running its operations despite sharp falls in the country's currency.

"What is happening in Turkey is local and we are international," chief executive Temel Kotil told Reuters in an interview ahead of this week's Singapore Airshow.

He said the airline was not currently considering adding to 256 aircraft on order as it expands its fleet.