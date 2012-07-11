AIRSHOW-SkyWest orders 100 Mitsubishi regional jets

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 U.S. regional
carrier SkyWest Inc has reached an agreement to buy 100
Mitsubishi Regional Jets, the companies announced on Wednesday
at the Farnborough Airshow.
Under the terms of the deal, Mitsubishi Aircraft would start
delivery of the jets in 2017 and complete them in 2020.
SkyWest shares shot up 15 percent to $7.92.
The agreement is also a boost for the Pratt & Whitney unit
of United Technologies Corp, whose geared turbofan
engines will power the Mitsubishi jets.
SkyWest operates as United Express and Delta Connection
under agreements with United Continental Holdings and
Delta Air Lines.
Brokerage firm Raymond James raised its rating on SkyWest to
"outperform" from "market perform."