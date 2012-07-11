AIRSHOW-U.S. arms makers see some hope for Pentagon budget fix

* Companies say lawmakers starting to understand
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Weapons industry
executives say they are growing slightly more hopeful that U.S.
lawmakers may yet avert another $500 billion in budget cuts
facing the Pentagon come January, on top of $487 billion in cuts
already on the books.
Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries
Association, said a growing number of U.S. decision-makers
appeared to understand the damaging effect that the uncertainty
surrounding the reductions was having on investment and hiring.
Blakey and AIA, the largest aerospace industry trade group,
have brought together companies, unions and elected officials to
speak out against the possible budget reductions in recent
months, but she said the group still had "more work to do."
AIA also commissioned a study that showed the cuts would
result in the loss of 1 million direct and indirect jobs.
Blakey said she discussed the issue with a variety of
industry executives, U.S. governors and government officials
during the Farnborough International Airshow.
She said eight governors attended the air show and planned
to raise concerns about the pending budget cuts at the National
Governors Association meeting this weekend.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors also urged Congress and the
Obama administration at its annual meeting in June to avert the
mandatory, across-the-board cuts required under a process known
as "sequestration."
"There is a path forward," Blakey told Reuters at the
Farnborough event, where many U.S. companies are seeking to drum
up international sales. She said political leaders were clearly
on "red alert" about the issue.
Throughout the show, executives have emphasized what they
see as the paralyzing effect that nagging uncertainty about the
budget cuts is having on hiring, investment and acquisitions.
Marillyn Hewson, who will take over as president and chief
operating officer of Lockheed Martin Corp in January,
told Reuters she hoped that U.S. lawmakers will address the
sequestration issue.
"I can see signs that ... there's a strong potential that it
will be addressed," Hewson said in an interview at the air show.
Lockheed has said it may have to warn all 123,000 employees
that they may be facing layoffs, under a federal law requiring
60 to 90 days' advance notice of job cuts.
DEADLINE LOOMS
Sean O'Keefe, a former Pentagon comptroller who is now chief
executive of EADS North America, an arm of Europe's largest
aerospace firm, EADS, said lawmakers were starting to
get the message, but still had not settled on a solution.
Many were afraid of how financial markets would react, he
said, noting that simply delaying the defense spending cuts
without identifying alternative ways to cut U.S. deficits could
have a similar effect on markets as Congress' failure to
increase the federal debt ceiling last year.
"It will be seen as one more example of Congress being
totally irresponsible," he said, adding that such a move would
call into question "whether or not there is a commitment to
fiscal discipline." O'Keefe heads another large defense industry
trade group, the National Defense Industrial Association.
Blakey said industry executives did not favor a short-term
solution because it would only prolong the uncertainty facing
the sector.
But she said any solution needed to tackle entitlement
programs like Social Security and U.S. tax policies.
It was in lawmakers' self-interest to do so, she said,
arguing that incumbent lawmakers could lose elections in
November if they did not fix a situation that they themselves
had created and if hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost.
The cuts are required by the Budget Control Act passed by
Congress last year. They were included in the law to encourage
Republican and Democratic lawmakers to find alternate ways to
cut spending by more than $1 trillion. But they failed to
achieve a compromise and now the cuts are due to go into force
on Jan. 2, 2013.
Some analysts say the cuts are far smaller proportionally
than during previous military drawdowns. They predict defense
spending eventually will be reduced by several hundred billion
dollars more, with or without sequestration.
"This ... is sort of an equal opportunity disaster. It
doesn't matter what party you are -- if you're an incumbent and
you can't step in and deal with what is such an obviously flawed
public policy ... I don't think that's going to bode well in
November," Blakey said.