China upset as Obama bars Fujian buying Aixtron's U.S. business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 5 China's Foreign Ministry expressed displeasure on Monday after President Barack Obama blocked a Chinese investment fund from acquiring the U.S. business of German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron .
Obama's executive order barring China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) from completing the acquisition of a German company with American assets was one of only a few such instances in which a U.S. president has blocked a transaction due to national security concerns.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the government had always supported Chinese firms investing overseas on the basis of market principles, international rules and respecting local laws.
The Aixtron deal is purely a commercial matter, he added.
"China resolutely opposes the politicisation of any normal commercial takeover or the wrong move of political obstruction," Lu told a daily news briefing.
China hopes the U.S. stops making "groundless accusations" against Chinese firms and provides a fair environment for them, he added.
Reuters could not immediately contact Fujian Grand Chip to seek comment. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.