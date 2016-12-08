Fujian says offer for Aixtron has lapsed

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 8 China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund has dropped its offer for German chip equipment maker Aixtron after U.S. President Barack Obama stopped the takeover.
Fujian's takeover vehicle Grand Chip Investment said on Thursday that the offer had lapsed and any contracts based on the acceptance of the offer would not become effective.
Shares for which investors had already accepted the takeover offer would be re-booked on Dec. 13, it added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.