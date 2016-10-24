REFILE-Germany withdrew approval of Aixtron deal on new "security-related information"

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
BERLIN Oct 24 The German government decided to withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron after new security-related information emerged, Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig was quoted as saying on Monday.
"The government received previously unknown security-related information," Machnig told German newspaper Die Welt, adding that the ministry evaluated the information together with other departments.
"This (evaluation) led to a withdrawal of the clearance certificate," Machnig said, adding the decision was not a sole decision by the ministry, but by the government as a whole.
Germany's decision to withdraw the initial approval for China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) to take over Aixtron has thrown up an unexpected hurdle for the 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.