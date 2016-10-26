German concern over Aixtron was prompted by U.S. -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 26 Germany's decision to
withdraw its approval for a takeover of semiconductor equipment
maker Aixtron by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment
Fund was prompted by U.S. intelligence services, business daily
Handelsblatt reported.
The U.S. authorities showed the German government evidence
last Friday that chips made using Aixtron equipment could be
used for military purposes, the newspaper said on Wednesday,
citing German intelligence sources.
The German Economy Ministry, which on Monday unexpectedly
said it had withdrawn its previous approval for the 670 million-
euro ($732 million) deal, declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
