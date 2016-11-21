Aixtron says has arguments to overcome worries over China deal

FRANKFURT Nov 21 German chip equipment maker
Aixtron said on Monday it had factual arguments to overcome U.S.
and German concerns about its being bought by a Chinese
consortium.
The company said on Friday that the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS) would recommend that its
pending takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund
(FGC) be blocked.
Aixtron said it was sticking to the takeover plan.
"We have objective arguments to overcome the concerns," a
spokesman said on Monday, without elaborating. "We are in close
contact with the authorities in the USA and Germany."
Shares in Aixtron were down 10 percent in early trading at
the bottom of the German technology index, which was
down 0.1 percent.
