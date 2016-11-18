REFILE-Germany's Aixtron says U.S. opposes China deal on security grounds

(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)
Nov 18 Germany's Aixtron Se said the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
informed the company it would recommend that its pending
takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) be
blocked.
Aixtron said the committee, which reviews deals that may be
national security risks, told the chip equipment makers it plans
to recommend to the U.S. president that the deal be blocked due
to security concerns and advised the companies to drop the deal.
Aixtron said in a statement the companies decided not to
follow CFIUS recommendation. Neither company was available for
further comment.
Experts say CFIUS, the task force headed by the Treasury
Department, rarely kills a deal outright but will inform lawyers
handling the deal of its opposition, and the companies usually
drop the transaction.
The only deal CFIUS had formally stopped was in 2012, when
it obtained a presidential order ordering a small Chinese
company, Ralls Corp, to sell a wind farm in Oregon because the
farm was near a training site used to test unmanned drones.
German newspaper Handelsblatt had reported last month that
U.S. intelligence services had warned Germany on the proposed
Chinese takeover of Aixtron, adding that the deal could give
Beijing access to technology that could be used for military
purposes.
The German government had also withdrawn its approval for
the deal following security concerns.
