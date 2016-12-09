Aixtron's CEO puts a positive light on blocked Chinese takeover

FRANKFURT Dec 9 The U.S. blocking of Aixtron's
takeover by a Chinese firm has highlighted the German
chip equipment maker's importance in the sector, making its
prospects for the future somewhat less bleak, its chief
executive said.
"As unpleasant as the decision to block the transaction is,
the past few weeks have also had a positive side. Our
technology's high relevance has been confirmed," Martin
Goetzeler told German daily Handelsblatt in an interview
published on Friday.
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund dropped its 670
million-euro ($712 million) takeover bid for Aixtron on
Thursday, after the United States blocked the deal on security
grounds.
The crux of the issue for Aixtron is that it makes devices
which produce crystalline layers based on gallium nitride that
are used as semiconductors in weapons systems.
Its technology is being used to upgrade U.S. and
foreign-owned Patriot missile defence systems and the U.S.
Treasury said the deal had been blocked due to national security
risks.
"Aixtron is of central interest both to Germany and to the
United States, the world's leading economy. If we needed more
proof that our products have intrinsic value, we have it now,"
Goetzeler told Handelsblatt.
He said he would seek to leverage the focus on Aixtron's
technology to safeguard the company, without being more
specific.
Aixtron had said it would need to cut costs and jobs if the
deal failed to enable it to compete in an overcrowded market
where Chinese companies call the shots.
Goetzeler said Aixtron's management and supervisory boards
would discuss how to proceed and present a plan soon.
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)