UPDATE 2-Aixtron considers partial sell-off after Chinese deal blocked

By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 German semiconductor chipmaking
machinery company Aixtron may sell off part of its
business, its chief executive said in an interview published on
Friday, opening the door for bidders after a deal with a Chinese
company collapsed.
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund dropped its 670
million-euro ($712 million) bid for Aixtron earlier this week
after the United States blocked the deal on security grounds,
throwing the German company's future into doubt.
"There are two options: First, we could hope that the
markets for our products recover and continue investing high
sums in new equipment. But that would come with high development
and ramp-up costs, and risks," Martin Goetzeler told German
daily Handelsblatt.
"Or Aixtron could shrink, divest technologies and continue
with a specialised offering," he said.
Aixtron makes devices which produce crystalline layers from
gallium nitride that are used as semiconductors in weapons
systems.
Its technology is being used to upgrade U.S. and
foreign-owned Patriot missile defence systems and the U.S.
Treasury said the deal had been blocked due to national security
risks.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) criticised the United
States on Friday for thwarting the deal. "The U.S., in the name
of national security, frequently departs from market and
commercial principles to interfere with normal business
activity," an MOFCOM spokesman said.
INVESTOR NEEDED
Goetzeler said the German government had signalled a
willingness to help Aixtron, for example by giving Aixtron a
central role in an investment programme for the
micro-electronics sector.
A spokesman for Germany's Economy Ministry said he had no
knowledge of any such indications. He said there were existing
support schemes for research and development Aixtron could apply
for if it fulfilled the requirements.
Goetzeler also put a positive spin on the collapse of the
deal, saying the United States' opposition had highlighted the
German firm's importance in the sector.
"Aixtron is of central interest both to Germany and to the
United States, the world's leading economy. If we needed more
proof that our products have intrinsic value, we have it now,"
he said in the Handelsblatt interview.
But analysts have said Aixtron's future as a stand-alone
company looked bleak because it is struggling to compete in an
overcrowded market where Chinese companies call the shots.
"Aixtron's management has to find other financial or
strategic investors in order to maintain its strategy of heavily
investing in future technologies like OLED (organic
light-emitting diodes)," DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer said.
The German company has been trying to return to profit and
take back leadership of the global market for LED chip-making
equipment from U.S. rival Veeco Instruments.
According to Aixtron's most recent annual financial report,
Veeco held a 53 percent share of the market for the equipment,
used to make LEDs, in 2014, while Aixtron had 41 percent.
Aixtron executives have said that without the Fujian deal
the company would have to choose between investing its scant
funds in new technology and hope for a recovery in demand, or
shrink its business and workforce.
