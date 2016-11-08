Ajinomoto buys into Africa with $532 million Promasidor stake

Nov 8 Japanese food and ingredients maker
Ajinomoto has agreed to buy 33 percent of Africa's
Promasidor for $532 million, the latest step on its march toward
becoming a top-10 global food company.
The news on Tuesday confirmed a Reuters' story earlier this
month that said Ajinomoto was bidding against PepsiCo
and most likely to win.
The price values the whole of Promasidor at about $1.6
billion, which is 16 times Promasidor's earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according
to estimates from sources familiar with the matter.
That is higher than other recent deals in the African food
and drink sector, which have included the purchase of a stake in
Nigerian drinks company Chi by Coca-Cola and in Nigeria's
Multipro by Kellogg, according to one of the sources.
Promasidor operates mainly in Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, the
Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola. It sells powdered milk
and drinks, seasonings and other food products.
The stake gives Ajinomoto access to a large distribution
network that spans 36 countries in Africa.
