Russia's Ak Bars Bank lifts size of Eurobond issue to $350 mln - source

MOSCOW, July 30 Russian mid-sized bank Ak Bars
Bank has increased the size of a Eurobond issue to
$350 million, a financial market source told Reuters on
Thursday.
It was expected the bank would issue $300 million of
three-year Eurobonds. The final yield on the bonds was set at 8
percent earlier on Thursday.
The bonds are the first Eurobonds to be placed by a Russian
company in 2015.
Ak Bars Bank earlier mandated Credit Suisse and
UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers to arrange
a series of fixed income investor meetings for the issue.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Mark Potter)