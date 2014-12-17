UPDATE 1-AK Steel expects shipments to jump in fourth quarter

(Adds details, background, share price)
Dec 17 AK Steel Holding Corp said it
expects shipments to jump 37 percent to 2 million tons in the
current quarter from the previous quarter, helped by
acquisitions and strong demand from the auto industry.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at $5.96 in
after-market trading after closing up 6 percent on the New York
Stock Exchange. Shares of larger rivals United States Steel Corp
and Nucor Corp also rose slightly in extended
trading.
AK Steel said it expects to benefit from substantially lower
costs for iron ore, carbon scrap and energy in the fourth
quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with the third quarter.
The company had said last month it expected its results in
the quarter to be hurt by a planned outage at its Ashland Works
blast furnace.
On Wednesday, however, it said it expects to report higher
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
despite outage-related costs of $31 million.
"The company believes that the reline of the blast furnace
hearth will position it well to provide stable blast furnace
operations in the future by allowing the company to avoid the
unplanned disruptions that have occurred throughout 2014," AK
Steel said.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had fallen
about 10 percent in the past 52 weeks, slightly more than the 7
percent fall posted by the S&P 500 steel index.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)