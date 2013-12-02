CORRECTED-Akamai to acquire cyber security provider Prolexic for $370 mln

(Corrects second paragraph to say the deal is expected to
reduce, not add to, the company's adjusted profit in the first
full year after deal closing)
Dec 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose
products help move content quickly over the Internet, said it
will buy cloud-based security provider Prolexic Technologies Inc
for about $370 million.
The acquisition of Prolexic, which safeguards data centers
and enterprise IP applications against hacker attacks, is
expected to reduce the company's adjusted profit by 6-8 cents
per share in the first full year after the deal's closing.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of
2014.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)