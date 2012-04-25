UPDATE 1-Akamai forecast weak Q2, shares down

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.36-$0.38 vs est $0.39

* Sees Q2 rev $322 mln to $330 mln vs est $314.8 mln

* Q1 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.38

* Paul Sagan to step down as CEO by end-2013

* Shares down 10 pct aftermarket

By Supantha Mukherjee

April 25 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc's outlook for second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 10 percent in aftermarket trade.

Akamai expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 36 cents to 38 cents per share on revenue of $322 million to $330 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $314.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect second-quarter operating expenses to increase by about $11 million from the prior quarter as we absorb the Cotendo and Blaze acquisitions and as we continue to invest organically," Chief Financial Officer James Benson said in a conference call.

In December, the company acquired rival Cotendo, which makes software to speed up web and mobile sites, for $268 million to strengthen its web acceleration business. The acquisition added clients such as Facebook, Zynga Inc, Google Inc and AT&T Inc.

The company also expect to spend around $65 million to $70 million in the quarter for capital expenditure.

"Profitability is growing, but not as fast as the topline, and I think that is appropriate because we want to continue to invest both organically and do acquisitions to ensure growth for the long term," Chief Executive Paul Sagan told Reuters in an interview.

Akamai's technology is crucial for delivering high-definition video as online services like Netflix Inc and Hulu explode in popularity, but competition in its market is growing.

Akamai also said that Paul Sagan plans to step down as the CEO by the end of 2013 and the company has started its search for a replacement.

"I expect to have a deep involvement with the company for a long time to come but it is premature to announce what that would be," Sagan said.

Sagan was appointed president in 1999 and has led Akamai as CEO since 2005.

SOLID QUARTER

For the first quarter, Akamai posted a profit above analysts' estimates helped by soaring demand.

"Both content delivery and cloud infrastructure businesses outperformed our expectations, and when you put them together, it was a tremendous quarter," Sagan said.

Akamai -- which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks -- earned $43 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $51 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 41 cents per share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $319 million.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $310.7 million.

Shares of the company, which helps Apple Inc and Netflix deliver online content by avoiding congestion on the Internet, fell $4.01 in after-market trading. The stock had closed at $38.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.