UPDATE 3-Akamai Q3 beat relieves investors, drives shares

* Revenue growth resilient
* Shares up 12 percent after hours
(Adds analysts' comment)
By Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 26 Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), which
helps companies improve website performance, reported a
higher-than-expected 11 percent increase in quarterly revenue,
soothing investors who feared cut-throat competition and a
weakening global economy would hamper growth.
A solid forecast for the current quarter also shored up
Wall Street's confidence that revenue growth would hold up.
Shares of the Internet content delivery company, which
counts Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) among its
clients, leapt 12 percent in after-hours trade.
Akamai and rivals such as Level 3 (LVLT.N) and Lime Light
Networks (LLNW.O) scaled up rapidly in past years in
anticipation of a boom in demand, but then came up against
pricing pressures amid lower-than-expected growth.
"They had a better topline growth in the third quarter than
we and the consensus anticipated, and that's the key here. The
topline growth is where the concerns have been," said Richard
Fetyko, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott.
Akamai reported third-quarter revenue of $281.9 million,
exceeding an average estimate of $278.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Akamai, which runs the Internet infrastructure used by
companies to operate their online traffic, forecast
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents to 41 cents, on
revenue of $303 million to $315 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 39 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $310.5 million, according to
Reuters Estimates.
"The guidance wasn't a blowout, but for the last three
quarters their guidance has been below where consensus
estimates were," said Donna Jaegers, an analyst with Dougherty
& Co.
THE CLOUD
Akamai Chief Executive Paul Sagan said he sees value-added
solutions that make applications in cloud computing work
effectively as the biggest opportunity ahead.
IT research firm Forrester has forecast the global cloud
computing market will grow to $241 billion in 2020 from $41
billion this year.
"So far it's (the macroeconomic environment) held well for
us. I think it sets us up well for Q4," Sagan told Reuters.
Akamai's enterprise segment grew 30 percent year-over-year
and its e-commerce segment rose 23 percent.
The company said net income rose to $42.3 million, or 23
cents per share, from $39.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Akamai shares were up 12 percent to $26.69 in after-hours
trading. The stock closed up 2 percent at $23.78 on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq stock market.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; editing by
Carol Bishopric and Steve Orlofsky)