CORRECTED - UPDATE 4-Akamai Q3 revenue beat relieves investors

(Corrects 10th paragraph to show analyst is with D.A. Davidson
& Co)
David Kenny resigns as president, director
Shares up 12 percent after hours
(Adds executive departure and comments)
By Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 26 Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), which
helps companies improve website performance, reported a
higher-than-expected 11 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that was in line
with estimates.
Shares of the Internet content delivery company, which
counts Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) among its
clients, rose 12 percent in after-hours trade.
The company also announced that David Kenny resigned as
president and director of Akamai. He will serve as a consultant
to the company on business strategy. Kenny also is a member of
Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) board.
"I now want to return to my first passion of pursuing
emerging opportunities on the consumer Internet," Kenny said in
a statement.
Akamai and rivals such as Level 3 (LVLT.N) and Limelight
Networks (LLNW.O) scaled up rapidly in past years in
anticipation of a boom in demand, but then came up against
pricing pressures amid lower-than-expected growth.
"They had a better topline growth in the third quarter than
we and the consensus anticipated, and that's the key here. The
topline growth is where the concerns have been," said Richard
Fetyko, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott.
Akamai reported third-quarter revenue of $281.9 million,
exceeding an average target of $278.9 million.
The company, which runs the Internet infrastructure used by
companies to operate their online traffic, forecast
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents to 41 cents, on
revenue of $303 million to $315 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 39 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $310.5 million, according to
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The guidance wasn't a blowout, but for the last three
quarters their guidance has been below where consensus
estimates were," said Donna Jaegers, an analyst with D.A.
Davidson & Co.
THE CLOUD
Akamai Chief Executive Paul Sagan said he sees value-added
solutions that make applications in cloud computing work
effectively as the biggest opportunity ahead.
IT research firm Forrester has forecast the global cloud
computing market will grow to $241 billion in 2020 from $41
billion this year.
"So far it's (the macroeconomic environment) held well for
us. I think it sets us up well for Q4," Sagan told Reuters.
Akamai's enterprise segment grew 30 percent year-over-year
and its e-commerce segment rose 23 percent.
The company said net income rose to $42.3 million, or 23
cents per share, from $39.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a
year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents a
share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Akamai shares were up 12 percent to $26.69 in after-hours
trading. The stock closed up 2 percent at $23.78 on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq stock market.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric, Steve Orlofsky, Dave Zimmerman)