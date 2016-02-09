Akamai revenue rises on demand for cloud security services

Feb 9 Online content distributor Akamai
Technologies Inc reported an 8 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its content
delivery and cloud security services.
The company also announced a $1 billion share buyback
program.
Net income fell to $88.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $97.1 million, or 54 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $579.2 million from $536.3 million.
