UPDATE 1-Akamai revenue beats; to buy back $1 bln of shares

Feb 9 Online content distributor Akamai Technologies Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its security services, and announced a $1 billion share buyback program.

Shares of Akamai, whose customers include EMC Corp, MTV Networks and Autodesk Inc, rose 9 percent to $44.66 in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Revenue from the company's fast-growing performance and security business, under which it offers cloud security products, rose about 16.4 percent to $286 million.

Akamai's cloud security protects websites and other Internet applications against hackers.

Revenue from media delivery solutions business fell 1.8 percent to $247.1 million.

Net income fell to $88.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $97.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Akamai earned 72 cents per share, beating average analyst estimate of 62 cents.

Revenue rose to $579.2 million from $536.3 million, above average analyst estimate of $568.7 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)