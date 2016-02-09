UPDATE 1-Akamai revenue beats; to buy back $1 bln of shares

(Adds details)
Feb 9 Online content distributor Akamai
Technologies Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its security
services, and announced a $1 billion share buyback program.
Shares of Akamai, whose customers include EMC Corp,
MTV Networks and Autodesk Inc, rose 9 percent to $44.66
in after hours trading on Tuesday.
Revenue from the company's fast-growing performance and
security business, under which it offers cloud security
products, rose about 16.4 percent to $286 million.
Akamai's cloud security protects websites and other Internet
applications against hackers.
Revenue from media delivery solutions business fell 1.8
percent to $247.1 million.
Net income fell to $88.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $97.1 million, or 54 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Akamai earned 72 cents per share, beating
average analyst estimate of 62 cents.
Revenue rose to $579.2 million from $536.3 million, above
average analyst estimate of $568.7 million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)