公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Akamai posts higher revenue

July 25 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted 20 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher adoption of its cloud infrastructure service.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks, rose to $331 million.

Net income fell to $44 million, or 24 cents per share, from $47.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

