Akamai revenue rises nearly 6 pct on demand for cloud security services

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose main business helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a near 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud security products.
The company's net income fell to $76.00 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $88.04 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $584 million from $551 million.
The company's shares rose 6.3 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.