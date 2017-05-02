Akamai posts 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.
The company's net income rose to $80.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $609.2 million from $567.7 million.
Akamai has beefed up its presence in the fast-growing cloud security market as the company looks to counter slowing demand in its media-delivery business.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.