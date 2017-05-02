版本:
Akamai posts 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue

May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.

The company's net income rose to $80.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $609.2 million from $567.7 million.

Akamai has beefed up its presence in the fast-growing cloud security market as the company looks to counter slowing demand in its media-delivery business.

