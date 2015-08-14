UPDATE 4-U.S. court revives $45 mln patent verdict against Limelight

(Adds comment from Limelight)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 13 Limelight Networks Inc
is responsible for infringing rival Akamai Technologies Inc's
patent for managing Web images and video, a U.S.
appeals court ruled on Thursday, reviving a $45 million verdict
against the company.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the
District of Columbia said Limelight's control over its
customers' use of its services to deliver media content over the
Internet meant the company was liable for the infringement.
Limelight shares fell as much as 23.3 percent following the
decision. They closed down 59 cents, or 18.1 percent, at $2.67
on the Nasdaq. Akamai shares fell 8 cents to $73.84.
The decision by a full slate of 10 judges on the Federal
Circuit, the top U.S. patent court, vacated the same court's
previous decision from May.
"We are disappointed this outcome isn't aligned with the
recent rulings in our favor, which were supported by many global
technology and industry leading companies, and are determined to
continue the process," Limelight's chief executive, Bob Lento,
said in a statement.
A spokesman for Massachusetts-based for Akamai said in a
statement that the company was pleased with the decision and
hoped to be "sufficiently compensated for Limelight's
infringement."
Technology companies have closely followed the case, which
was on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court. It centers on whether
a company can be said to infringe a patent when the final step
leading to infringement is carried out by a third party.
The legal dispute dates to 2006, when Akamai accused
Arizona-based Limelight of infringing on its patented technology
for efficiently handling website content.
A jury in 2008 found in Akamai's favor, but the judge threw
out the verdict, saying Limelight did not itself use all of
Akamai's technology.
A divided Federal Circuit ruled for Akamai in 2012.
Limelight petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case,
supported by companies such as Google Inc and Cisco
Systems Inc, saying the ruling could prompt more
infringement lawsuits.
The high court overturned the decision in June 2014, saying
a defendant is not liable for inducing infringement when not a
single party directly infringed a patent.
In May, a Federal Circuit panel said Limelight did not
infringe and that if Limelight could be found jointly liable
with its downstream users, innocent customers doing as little as
swiping a debit card could be targeted by predatory patent
suits.
The appeals court on Thursday voided that ruling and
reinstated the jury verdict because the evidence showed that
"Limelight directs or controls its customers' performance of
each remaining method step, such that all steps of the method
are attributable to Limelight."
The case is Akamai Technologies, Inc et al. v. Limelight
Networks, Inc, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, No. 2009-1372.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung, additional reporting by Ankit
Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Meredith
Mazzilli, David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)