UPDATE 1-Akamai beats estimates as online media consumption surges

Oct 29 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose service helps speed up delivery of Web content, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its media and security products.

Akamai's shares rose about 6 percent in after-market trade on Wednesday.

Akamai and rivals Level 3 Communications Inc and Limelight Networks Inc are benefiting from a surge in consumption and transfer of online media and mobile data.

"Security, mobile content delivery, ecommerce and software downloads continue to drive growth as improved sales productivity and the expanded field footprint generate healthy bookings," CLSA analyst Ed Maguire wrote in a pre-earnings note.

The company's customers include Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nintendo Co.

Akamai's net income rose to $91.2 million, or 50 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share, topping the average analyst estimate of 57 cents per share.

Akamai's revenue rose about 26 percent to $498 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had forecast $490.8 million.

Revenue in the media delivery solutions unit rose about 22 percent, accounting for 46 percent of total revenue.

Akamai's shares were trading at $59.25 after the bell. The stock has gained 19 percent this year.