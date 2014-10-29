UPDATE 1-Akamai beats estimates as online media consumption surges

(Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 29 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose
service helps speed up delivery of Web content, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by
strong demand for its media and security products.
Akamai's shares rose about 6 percent in after-market trade
on Wednesday.
Akamai and rivals Level 3 Communications Inc and
Limelight Networks Inc are benefiting from a surge in
consumption and transfer of online media and mobile data.
"Security, mobile content delivery, ecommerce and software
downloads continue to drive growth as improved sales
productivity and the expanded field footprint generate healthy
bookings," CLSA analyst Ed Maguire wrote in a pre-earnings note.
The company's customers include Facebook Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Nintendo Co.
Akamai's net income rose to $91.2 million, or 50 cents per
share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79.8 million,
or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share,
topping the average analyst estimate of 57 cents per share.
Akamai's revenue rose about 26 percent to $498 million in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had forecast $490.8
million.
Revenue in the media delivery solutions unit rose about 22
percent, accounting for 46 percent of total revenue.
Akamai's shares were trading at $59.25 after the bell. The
stock has gained 19 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)