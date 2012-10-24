版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Akamai Technologies shares up 5.5 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 24 Akamai Technologies Inc : * Shares up 5.5 percent after the bell following results

