Akamai quarterly profit rises 66 pct

April 24 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc reported about 66 percent rise in quarterly profit due to increased online activity for its media clients.

Net income rose to $71.5 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $43.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $368 million.
