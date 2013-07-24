China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps accelerate and improve content delivery over the Internet, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers used the company's services to manage a surge in data traffic.
Net income rose to $61.9 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $44.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $378.1 million.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.