Akbank says Citigroup must make offer to Sabanci

ISTANBUL, March 26 Citigroup, which plans
to reduce its stake in Turkey's Akbank from 20
percent to below 10 percent, must make its offer to Sabanci
Holding under the terms of its shareholders'
agreement, Akbank said in a statement.
In written answers to Reuters questions, Akbank said Sabanci
will make its assessment when the offer is made, adding that
Citigroup's reduction of its stake was for technical reasons and
was already reflected in Akbank's share price.
The Turkish lender had said in a statement late on Friday
that the sale decision was part of a move to prepare for Basel
III rules and technical reasons related to Citigroup.
Citigroup purchased its 20 percent stake in Akbank in
January 2007 and said on Friday it expects to record an
impairment charge related to its total investment in Akbank
amounting to about $1.1 billion pre-tax.