New Issue-AkBank sells $1 bln in two-part notes

Oct 15 AkBank T.A.S. on Monday sold
$1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two-parts in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan
and Socitete Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: AKBANK

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/24/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.672   FIRST PAY    4/24/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.948 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/22/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 328.1 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.00 PCT     MATURITY    10/24/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.001    FIRST PAY    4/24/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.129 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/22/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 345.2 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

