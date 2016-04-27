Norway's Aker Solutions and Switzerland's ABB to cooperate on subsea solutions

OSLO, April 27 Norway's oil services firm Aker
Solutions and Swiss engineering firm ABB are
joining forces to help the oil industry cut costs and improve
efficiency in subsea oil and gas production, the Norwegian firm
said on Wednesday.
This is the latest cooperation for Aker Solutions with other
companies to help cut costs for oil firms. The firm is already
working with Italy's Saipem on selected subsea
projects and with Baker Hughes on early-phase studies.
The latest cooperation is the outcome of several years of
joint work and will target opportunities globally, building on
the companies' presence in major oil and gas markets, Aker
Solutions said. The venture will be based in Oslo.
"Initial focus areas will include developing better subsea
compression systems at lower costs and in less time," Aker
Solutions said in a statement, without specifying further.
Aker Solutions added that the cooperation would enhance how
production equipment on the sea floor is powered and controlled
by applications onshore or platforms, lowering costs and
enabling economically viable production at fields far offshore
from existing infrastructure.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)