OSLO, Sept 4 Norway's Aker Solutions and Baker Hughes of the United States have received regulatory approvals for an alliance of their subsea divisions, the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.

The companies said in April they had agreed to join forces to reduce costs as their customers, oil companies around the world, cut back on spending, following a similar move by Cameron and Schlumberger. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)