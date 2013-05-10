版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 14:46 BJT

Aker Solutions wins 5-year contract worth $156 mln

OSLO May 10 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a five-year offshore engineering services contract from Husky Energy worth 900 million Norwegian crowns ($156 million), the company said on Friday.

The contract includes an option to extend the contract for as many as 10 one-year periods.
