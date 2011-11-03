UPDATE 3-Aker Solutions gets a grip on Brazilian subsea problems

* Q3 pretax loss 214 mln crowns vs 23.5 mln profit forecast

* Says Brazil deliveries have been "substantially further delayed"

* Shares rise 11.6 pct on belief Aker now on top of Brazil woes

* Says tender activity for subsea production systems continues to be high (Adds comments by executive, analyst; more detail, share price)

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Nov 3 Aker Solutions ASA , Norway's flagship oil services company, reported a surprise third-quarter loss on Thursday as it tackles costly problems with its Brazilian subsea projects.

Aker's share price reversed an initial drop and was up 11.6 percent at 1128 GMT after executives said it is getting to grips with the problems which have delayed delivery of a number of subsea oil and gas production systems to Brazilian oil firm Petrobras .

"They have done a very good job in identifying the existing problems. We have to believe that they are able to solve this and achieve profitability again in this business," said First Securities analyst Paal Dahl.

The group had already said in October it would suffer delays in delivering in Brazil and on Thursday added there had been a "mis-match between growth ambitions and delivery capability and capacity" for its subsea systems.

"Delivery schedules for all major subsea production systems currently on order from Petrobras have been substantially further delayed and additional costs will incur," the company said on Thursday.

The production problems, which hit the third quarter results with a 500 million-crown ($89 million) charge, are due mainly to quality issues with suppliers and staff, while management had been "over-optimistic" in its planning, it said.

Aker Solutions now must regain customer trust in Brazil and was likely to see a short-term impact on its sales there, said Alan Brunnen, the new head of Aker Solutions' subsea operations.

Oil services firms are scrambling to win contracts offshore Brazil, where four of the world's 10 biggest oil finds since 2000 have been made.

Petrobras plans to spend more than half of its 2011-2015 capital expenditure budget of $225 billion on developing the ultra deepwater subsalt fields which are estimated to hold at least 50 billion barrels of oil.

"Because there is a hot market there is also competition for capacity," Brunnen told a press conference. "We underestimated the amount of research, development, engineering, qualification, complexity."

He also said the firm's difficulties in Brazil stemmed from requirements to use local suppliers.

Aker Solutions has now brought in resources from Norway and the United States, invested in local plant equipment and made changes to the supply chain.

"We were not sufficiently hands-on ... we didn't work efficiently across borders," Brunnen said, adding he was optimistic the problems would now be solved and that he saw no reason to believe similar problems would pop up in other parts of the firm's subsea business.

Q3 LOSS

Aker Solutions made a pretax loss of 214 million crowns in the third quarter, which compared with a profit of 386 million crowns in the same period last year. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 23.5 million crowns.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 322 million crowns were only slightly below analysts' forecasts and the revenue growth of 8 percent was in line with expectations.

"Generally it was a bit of relief," Carnegie analyst Frederik Lunde said. "All-in-all I would say this was OK. The write-downs were not unexpected, (but) they should have taken them sooner."

The oil services sector has seen demand improving this year as oil and gas firms search for new reserves, especially in deepwater offshore areas, to boost existing production and replace ageing offshore installations.

However, rivals such as sector leader Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Inc have also lagged analysts' projections, while oil prices remained volatile in the quarter, raising concerns that energy firms may trim spending.

Aker Solution's order backlog was 44.9 billion crowns by the end of September, above the average forecast for 43.6 billion.

"We have a strong order backlog, which reflects that activity levels remain high in all business segments and across all regions of the world," its executive chairman Oeyvind Eriksen said.

He said recent discoveries in the North Sea off Norway, which includes what could be the biggest oil find of 2011, would help boost demand.

"There is no doubt that the latest discoveries, combined with the oil companies' efforts to extend the lives of producing fields, will generate a large amount of work in the oil service industry for several decades to come," he said. ($1=5.646 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Greg Mahlich)