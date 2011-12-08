UPDATE 2-Aker Solutions says hard to lift margins soon

* Does not expect profit margins to change in 2012

* Maintains 2015 revenue, EBITDA targets despite Brazil woes

* Shares down 3.1 pct, lagging Oslo bourse

By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Dec 8 Aker Solutions ASA, Norway's flagship oil services firm, said it would be tough to increase profit margins next year due to operational problems in Brazil that made the firm miss its earning targets this year.

The firm is suffering delays in delivering subsea oil and gas production systems to Brazilian oil firm Petrobras that led to lower-than-expected earnings over the last two quarters.

Problems include poor management, lack of qualified staff and issues with suppliers in the Latin American country at the centre of an oil boom for its deepwater offshore reserves.

"It is hard to hide away from the brutal facts," Oeyvind Eriksen, Aker Solutions' executive chairman, said at a capital market day.

"The idea of managing a large market like Brazil from Oslo has simply failed ... We need to make a step change in quality and performance in order to re-establish trust."

Aker Solutions said in November it was bringing in resources from Norway and the United States, investing in local plant equipment and making changes to the supply chain in order to address the problems.

Thursday's comments disappointed investors, Aker Solutions shares were down 3.1 percent at 66.6 crowns by 1035 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index up 0.3 percent.

"The focus seems to be more on the potential for improvement and not, as we increasingly had expected, a further restructuring of the businesses," said DNB, Norway's largest bank, in a note to clients.

Ahead of the announcement, DNB had a buy recommendation on the firm with a share price target of 97 crowns, but now sees a downside risk associated with the firm's 2012 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) estimates.

"We don't expect more surprises to come from Brazil in 2012, but it is not like we can put the mistakes made there behind us," Eriksen told Reuters in an interview.

KEEPS FIVE-YEAR TARGETS

Eriksen said it would be "challenging to secure a lift in margins in the near term", especially next year, as Aker Solutions focuses on fixing its problems in Latin America.

"In 2011 we missed our target for profit improvement," he said. "This year it (the profit margin) was 9.5 percent, 0.5 percent below last year. If we had avoided the losses in Brazil, we would have delivered above our own targets."

In Brazil, the production problems hit Aker Solution's third-quarter results with a 500 million Norwegian crowns ($87 million) charge in November and also led to lower-than-expected results in the second quarter.

Oil services firms, such as sector leader Schlumberger and Halliburton, have been scrambling to win contracts offshore Brazil, where four of the world's 10 biggest oil finds since 2000 have been made.

Despite its operational problems, Aker Solutions kept its five-year target of 9 to 15 percent annual revenue growth due to a favourable market outlook for oil services firms.

Exploration and production spending by oil firms is forecast to reach a record high of $598 billion in 2012, according to bank Barclays.

But despite good growth prospects, Aker Solutions's sector peers have warned of problems ahead.

Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services firm, said financial markets turmoil would dampen near-term earnings when it posted a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit in October.

Meanwhile, the management of Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services firm, offered a less exuberant outlook when it posted its latest earnings.

At Aker Solutions, revenues were expected to be in the high end of its target range over the next couple of years, Eriksen said.

"Aker Solutions is maintaining its ambitions of 3-4 percentage points EBITDA margin improvement by 2015," the firm added, keeping its dividend policy unchanged.

The company also said its target for organic revenue growth was 6 to 10 percent per year.

Aker Solutions cited positive long-term trends, such as rising population growth worldwide, a lack of viable energy substitutes to oil and gas, the rapid depletion of existing reserves and the difficulty of accessing new reserves.