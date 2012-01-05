版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Aker Solutions wins $35 mln Marathon Oil contract

OSLO Jan 5 Norway's Aker Solutions has won a 210 million crown ($35.52 million) contract from Marathon Oil to supply a subsea production system for the Boeyla project off Norway, it said on Thursday.

