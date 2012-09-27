版本:
Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract in Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian oil services provider Aker Solutions has won an order to supply two production control umbilicals and three umbilical termination assemblies from Murphy Exploration & Production Company, the firm said on Thursday.

The contract value is below 300 million crowns ($51.93 million), a company spokesman said.

The products will be delivered to the Murphy-operated Dalmatian field in the De Soto Canyon located in the Gulf of Mexico, it said.

