UPDATE 2-Norway's Aker Solutions rides offshore oil boom

* Q2 EBITDA NOK 1.36 bln vs NOK 1.17 bln forecast

* Bidding in North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific, West Africa

* Order backlog jumps 26 pct vs Q1

* Shares up 3.1 pct, hit 13-month high

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Aug 14 Aker Solutions ASA, Norway's flagship oil services company, blew past all expectations with second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and predicted no let up in the boom as oil companies press ahead with offshore work at breakneck pace.

Shares in the group which provides everything from drilling equipment to platform design leaped to a 13-month high of 100.80 crowns and were up 3.1 percent at 99.05 crowns by 0948 GMT.

Aker Solutions said customer demand was strong, tendering activity high and it was in the market for "major opportunities" in the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West Africa.

Oil prices have averaged a relatively high $112 so far this year and many analysts see further upside as new capacity struggles to meet demand, making work in frontier areas economical and creating a shortage of equipment and services.

In turn this has pushed up prices for suppliers such as Aker Solutions and rivals who include Halliburton Co, FMC Technologies Inc, WorleyParsons Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc, providing lucrative business in everything from well services to rig construction.

"Aker Solutions experiences strong demand for its services in most regions of the world and tendering activity is high," said the company whose chief executive is Oeyvind Eriksen.

Its order backlog jumped by 26 percent to 54.1 billion crowns ($9.1 billion) in the second quarter, while earnings exceeded expectations for the third straight quarter.

"With a healthy sequential rise in the backlog and the activity outlook across segments remaining strong, we expect consensus estimates will move up following today's announcements," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Christian Frederik Lunde, an analyst at brokerage Carnegie, said: "The market seems better than anyone had hoped. Estimates will need to come up, driven by the increased turnover ... while tendering is very high and Aker Solutions is delivering stable, solid margins."

The company said its relatively high margins were sustainable and it could exceed its own sales growth target.

Investment bank UBS said Aker Solutions trades at 9.4 times its expected 2013 earnings, an 18 percent discount to its peers.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 1.36 billion crowns against an average forecast of 1.17 billion and well exceeded even the highest estimate.

The subsea segment, a key area for the firm, is returning to strong growth as 93 new deepwater drilling vessels are on order and analysts expect up to 30 new orders per year through the end of the decade, the firm said.

It added that new discoveries in the North Sea had also increased its confidence as capital expenditure in the region is set to grow sharply over the next several years.