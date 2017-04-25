UPDATE 2-Fresenius picks up M&A pace with Akorn, Merck KGaA deals

* Agreed Akorn bid of $34 per share
* Foray into new dosage forms, therapeutic areas
* Enters market for complex biologic drugs without patents
* Fresenius shares up almost 1 percent
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, April 25 German healthcare group
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has stepped up its dealmaking,
agreeing to buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for
$4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros) and the biosimilars arm of
Germany's Merck KGaA.
Takeovers were part of Fresenius's growth strategy under
previous boss Ulf Mark Schneider, now leading Nestle.
But his successor, former finance chief Stephan Sturm, is
lifting the pace, having already bought a Spanish hospital chain
for 5.8 billion euros since taking over in June.
The latest deals are in keeping with Fresenius's focus on
drugs that have lost patent protection, but also mark a foray
into new dosage forms, therapeutic areas and biotech drugs for
its Kabi unit, a maker of generic infusion drugs as well as tube
feeding and blood transfusion equipment.
Akorn will add products such as medical creams, ophthalmic
drugs, oral liquids, ear drops, nasal sprays and respiratory
drugs, where competition is relatively benign compared with
standard pills and tablets.
"We are putting Fresenius Kabi on track for an even more
broadly based and strong sustainable growth beyond the current
decade," said Sturm.
The separate deal with Merck KGaA marks an entry
into "biosimilar" copies of complex biologic drugs made from
living cells, which Fresenius has previously shunned.
"We've always said the regulatory environment would have to
clear up before we invest in biosimilars. A lot has been done in
that area in the recent past," Sturm added.
Reuters earlier on Monday reported Fresenius was close to
acquiring Akorn.
In a deal that has the backing of Akorn's management and its
largest shareholder, Fresenius will pay $34 per share and take
on Akorn's net debt of about $450 million for a total price tag
of $4.75 billion, Fresenius said late on Monday.
It will be financed by a broad mix of euro- and
dollar-denominated debt instruments.
Berenberg analyst Tom Jones said the price tag of 12.4 times
Akorn's core earnings (adjusted EBITDA) estimate for 2017 should
not "give anyone any great cause for concern".
He flagged some risks related to Akorn's older drugs that
might draw scrutiny from U.S. healthcare regulators but was
reassured by the buyer's "long history of doing M&A, and doing
it relatively well".
Fresenius shares were up 0.9 percent at 0750 GMT, broadly in
line with the European healthcare index.
For the Merck deal, Fresenius will pay an initial 170
million euros and up to 500 million in milestone payments tied
to the achievement of drug development targets as none of
Merck's biosimilar drugs have been launched yet.
Merck also stands to receive single-digit percentage
royalties on sales.
Fresenius said it expected first revenues towards the end of
2019. It also said it was prepared to spend and invest up to 1.4
billion euros to build up the new business through 2022,
including the upfront and milestone payments to Merck.
Fresenius, with a market capitalisation of more than 40
billion euros, runs businesses ranging from kidney dialysis and
drug manufacturing to hospital management.
Group net debt as a multiple of core earnings will
temporarily increase to about 3.3 after both transactions but is
expected to return to about 3 at the end of 2018.
Fresenius has for years enjoyed low borrowing costs because
of its diversified businesses in an industry largely immune to
swings in the business cycle.
The buyer's main advisers on the Akorn deal were investment
banks Credit Suisse and Moelis, as well as law
firm Allen & Overy.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Grant McCool and Mark
Potter)