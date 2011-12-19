Turkey's Aksa says in Dow partnership deal on carbon fibre

ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkish acrylic fibre manufacturer Aksa Akrilik said on Monday it had decided to sign a partnership deal with Dow Europe Holding on the formation of a carbon fibre manufacturing unit.

Dow Europe will have a 50 percent stake in the company, Aksa Karbon Elyaf, the statement said. The unit will have an enterprise value of $275 million and an equity value of $185 million.