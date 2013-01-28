版本:
BRIEF-AK Steel down in premarket after Goldman Sachs cuts to sell

NEW YORK Jan 28 AK Steel Holding Corp : * Down 3.2 percent to $4.30 in premarket after Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" rating
