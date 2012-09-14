版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-AK Steel down 1.6 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK, Sept 14 AK Steel Holding Corp : * Shares down 1.6 percent in premarket trading

