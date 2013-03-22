AK Steel expects smaller loss on higher selling price, lower costs

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
March 22 AK Steel Holding Corp said it expects net loss in the first quarter to fall from the fourth quarter due to higher selling prices and lower raw material costs.
The steelmaker expects the loss in the range of 9 cents to 13 cents per share. It reported a loss of $1.89 per share in the preceding quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 9 cents per share in the quarter ending March 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects its average selling price to increase by about 5 percent in the current quarter.
AK Steel expects to record a non-cash tax benefit of $4 million to $5 million in the quarter.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.